Mifflin County

Crash in Mifflin County leaves one dead and one injured

Emergency crews responded to the crash on the 100 block of North Juniata Street in Lewistown Borough.
Credit: FOX43

MIFFLIN COUNTY, Pa. — One man is dead and another is in the hospital after a crash occurred in Mifflin County on Tuesday just after midnight.

Emergency crews responded to reports of the crash on the 100 block of North Juniata Street around 12:20 a.m. in Lewistown Borough.

When they arrived on scene, crews found a car had failed to make a turn in the road, crashing into a telephone pole.

The Mifflin County Coroner's office was called to the scene and pronounced the driver, Henry Banks of Lewistown, dead.

Another man, also from Lewistown, was airlifted to UPMC Altoona with serious injuries. However, he is in stable condition.

Officials say the cause of the accident isn't known yet, but they believe speed was a factor in the crash.

