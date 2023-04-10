Several people injured in Mifflin County stabbing incident; suspect in custody, police say

Bernardo Petrillo, of Lewistown, is charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide and related offenses in the late Sunday night incident, police said.

GRANVILLE, Pa. — Police in Mifflin County are investigating a stabbing incident that left several people injured.

It occurred in the overnight hours Sunday and early Monday morning in Granville Township, police said.

Members of the Granville Township Police Department were dispatched to a home on Miller Lane after receiving reports that several people had been injured in a stabbing and that the person responsible was leaving the scene.

Members of the Lewistown Borough Police Department and the Mifflin County Regional Police Department were also dispatched to assist, authorities said.

Investigators located the suspect, later identified as Bernardo Petrillo of Lewistown, traveling along State Route 103 North in a vehicle and took him into custody.

Petrillo is charged with multiple counts of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, simple assault, recklessly endangering another person, possessing an instrument of crime, possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance and criminal mischief.