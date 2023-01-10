Seven families displaced after apartment building fire in Mifflin County

Firefighters were dispatched to West Charles Street in Lewistown just before 9 a.m. to battle the flames.

LEWISTOWN, Pa. — A fire in Mifflin County left an apartment building destroyed, seven families without a home, and a firefighter suffering from minor injuries on Tuesday.

According to Mifflin County 911 Dispatch, there were no injuries to residents of the building reported. One firefighter did suffer minor injuries, officials said.

Officials said that as of 10:25 a.m., the fire was under control.

As a result of the fire, seven families have been displaced, and the building was deemed a total loss, according to officials at the scene.

The Fire Marshal is investigating.