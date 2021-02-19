Middletown food bank on standby to send disaster relief to Texas

Midwest Food Bank will provide families with more than 4,000 food boxes.

A nationwide food bank has its Dauphin County location on standby as it works to send disaster relief to people in Texas impacted by a recent winter storm.

More than one load of boxes shipped on Thursday from its Bloomington, Illinois site.

The food bank will continue to send food to Texas as long as necessary.

Lori Renne with Midwest Food Bank Pennsylvania explained a volunteer group is preparing additional boxes that will be sent out over the next few days.

"We pack enough food in those to feed a family of four, and it will last them four to five days," said Renne, "They're filled with nutritious items. Everything from pasta sauce to other self-stainable type meals that a family could have for the next couple days without worry."

A Salvation Army facility in Arlington, Texas will receive the boxes.