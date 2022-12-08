x
Middletown fire displaces 24 people, multiple pets

The Red Cross says that it is providing assistance and resources to those from the seven impacted homes.
Credit: FOX43

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — A fire in Middletown broke out Thursday night at the Genesis Court Apartments that has left 24 people displaced.

According to Dauphin County 911 dispatch, 13 adults, 11 kids, and multiple pets were displaced as a result of the fire that impacted seven homes.

There is no word on the extent of any damage or if any injuries were suffered at this time.

This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.

