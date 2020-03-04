Middletown Fire Departments hopes makeshift disinfectant systems helps other departments looking for ways to stay safe

Chief Whitebread says, the portable disinfectant sprayer cost the department about $40 of supplies from a local hardware store
DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — As everyone is learning to adapt to this new normal, a Dauphin County fire department is hoping what it learned will help other first responders.
The Middletown Fire Department a video to Facebook showing a firefighter disinfecting a fire truck.
The personnel of Middletown Volunteer Fire Department have rigged up a system to quickly and easily disinfect our apparatus, station, and personnel. Using Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works High Potency Disinfectant sprayed through an automotive paint gun, while utilizing one of our self contained breathing apparatus as the air pressure source, we are able to quickly spray surfaces after returning from calls.
This system will not only benefit the members of the MVFD, but also help Middletown Borough Police Department and South Central EMS stay safe as well.
A huge thanks to our brothers and sisters with Guthrie Fire/EMS in Oklahoma for the idea for this project!
**Update: Since we have had so much interest, here is how it’s done....We purchased a gravity fed automotive paint spray gun with built in regulator at Harbor freight for $29.99. You will also need a small section of coiled air hose and the proper couplings. One male for the gun, one female for the hose, as well as the opposing end will need to be the opposite of what your air bag regulator is (we needed a male coupling). We utilized a rescue air bag regulator that screw onto a SCBA Cylinder. Adjusted the spray nozzle to a fine mist (starting with just water on the floor until it’s fine tuned). Then filled the top with disinfectant and went to town. One gun full covered an entire ambulance and the interior of 2 crew cab pickup trucks. Hope this helps you guys. Be safe!
#flattenthecurve #brotherhood #frontlines #stopthespread #covid19 #firstrespondersPosted by Middletown Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, March 28, 2020
"We went up here to the local hardware store and purchased everything we needed in a backpack form," said Chief Kenny Whitebread. "So, it can be portable where we need it, whether that's in the firehouse or on a scene."
Chief Whitebread says, the makeshift device cost them $40, and the disinfectant which is a combination of hydrogen peroxide and 190 proof alcohol was made by Tattered Flag Brewery and Distillery.
"We were able to get two gallons of that and we gave it a shot and it seems to be working perfect," said Chief Whitebread. "It's keeping the rigs disinfected, it's keeping everything clean upstairs where the live ins live. So far it's been a success."
Chief Whitebread is hoping to share what his department has learned with other departments so, they too, can stay safe during this pandemic.
"You don't have to put it on a breathing air pack like we did you can use whatever's in your firehouse," said Chief Whitebread. "So, we've been explaining all the different ways you can do it."
The Department makes sure to disinfect every two days, but Chief Whitebread says, his team knows they can do it as often as they find necessary.