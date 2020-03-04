Middletown Fire Departments hopes makeshift disinfectant systems helps other departments looking for ways to stay safe

The personnel of Middletown Volunteer Fire Department have rigged up a system to quickly and easily disinfect our apparatus, station, and personnel. Using Tattered Flag Brewery & Still Works High Potency Disinfectant sprayed through an automotive paint gun, while utilizing one of our self contained breathing apparatus as the air pressure source, we are able to quickly spray surfaces after returning from calls. This system will not only benefit the members of the MVFD, but also help Middletown Borough Police Department and South Central EMS stay safe as well. A huge thanks to our brothers and sisters with Guthrie Fire/EMS in Oklahoma for the idea for this project! **Update: Since we have had so much interest, here is how it’s done....We purchased a gravity fed automotive paint spray gun with built in regulator at Harbor freight for $29.99. You will also need a small section of coiled air hose and the proper couplings. One male for the gun, one female for the hose, as well as the opposing end will need to be the opposite of what your air bag regulator is (we needed a male coupling). We utilized a rescue air bag regulator that screw onto a SCBA Cylinder. Adjusted the spray nozzle to a fine mist (starting with just water on the floor until it’s fine tuned). Then filled the top with disinfectant and went to town. One gun full covered an entire ambulance and the interior of 2 crew cab pickup trucks. Hope this helps you guys. Be safe! #flattenthecurve #brotherhood #frontlines #stopthespread #covid19 #firstresponders