Middletown Area School District officials say they are investigating hazing incident

MIDDLETOWN, Pa. — Middletown Area School District has confirmed they are investigating a possible hazing incident involving the high school's football team.
On Monday, Dr. Chelton Hunter, Superintendent of the Middletown Area School District, released the following statement:
The Middletown Area School District is currently investigating a situation involving the high school football team regarding improper conduct toward other team members. The situation was brought to the attention of the high school administration in the early morning hours on Friday, August 12, 2022. The District is currently cooperating with other agencies that are actively investigating the situation and hopes to conclude its investigation within the week. Thank you for your patience as the District finalizes the remaining pieces of the investigation.
At this time, it is unclear exactly what unfolded during the hazing incident.
The school district cancelled its freshman football season, but officials say that that decision was made prior to the incident involving the high school football team.
This is a developing story. FOX43 will provide updates as they become available.