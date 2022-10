Alex was last seen on Oct. 19 at approximately 9 p.m. at the Regency Woods South mobile home park.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — The Middlesex Township Police Department is searching for a missing 17-year-old on Thursday.

The juvenile's legal name is Tearra Goodwill, but also goes by the name Alex.

