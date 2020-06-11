Warm welcome for York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow

YORK, Pa. — The City of York welcomed its new police commissioner on Thursday.
Michael Muldrow, Mayor Michael Helfrich's pick for commissioner, was sworn in during a ceremony outside the police department station.
He takes over the reins of the York City Police Department after former commissioner Moe Robinson resigned in September.
Muldrow's swearing-in ceremony drew dozens of community members and supporters to York as they celebrated the new leadership.
One of the top priorities of York City Police Commissioner Michael Muldrow is to improve the relationship between the department and the community.
"Just know that we together, collectively, are going to be able to change this community," expressed Muldrow, "We are going to be able to change this city because we understand, we know that we are not going to be able to do it alone with handcuffs, badges, and a gun. That is not how you make changes in the community."