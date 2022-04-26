Cowboys linebacker receives second key to the City of Harrisburg

The event was the second time Parsons was given the city's top honor; he was presented with the key last May after he was drafted 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Micah Parsons, NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and Harrisburg native, received the key to his home city on Tuesday.

The event was the second time Parsons was given the city's top honor. He was presented with the key last May after the Dallas Cowboys picked him 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft.

Parsons graduated from Harrisburg High in 2017. Three years later, he graduated from Penn State before joining the Cowboys as linebacker.

During the 2021 season, Parsons had the third-most sacks ever by a rookie with 13.

With a combined 80 tackles, Parsons also had the most of any rookie player since the statistic started being recorded in 2001.

Parsons' record year earned him NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year, winning it in a landslide with every first-place vote. He also finished second place in the NFL Defensive Player of the Year honors.

"It means everything to me because of how much the city of Harrisburg means to me," Parsons said. "...At the end, you never forget where you come from, and throughout those trials and tribulations, and some of my mentors, I couldn't be here today. Thank you to everyone in Harrisburg."

During the Harrisburg native's rookie year in the NFL, he started the Parsons Foundation, a nonprofit organization which helps underprivileged kids in the Harrisburg area.