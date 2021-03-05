Micah Parsons presented with keys to Harrisburg

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — Micah Parsons was honored in Harrisburg on Monday, and presented with the key to Harrisburg City.
Friends and family of Parsons joined city officials at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, and watched as Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse presented Parsons with the key to Harrisburg.
The Harrisburg high school grad, and former Penn State Linebacker, was recently drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.
“The City of Harrisburg is filled with pride for Micah Parsons and all his accomplishments," said Mayor Papenfuse.