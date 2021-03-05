Micah Parsons presented with keys to Harrisburg

Former Harrisburg High graduate, Micah Parsons, was presented with the key to the City of Harrisburg on Monday.

Friends and family of Parsons joined city officials at Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center, and watched as Harrisburg Mayor Eric Papenfuse presented Parsons with the key to Harrisburg.

The Harrisburg high school grad, and former Penn State Linebacker, was recently drafted to the Dallas Cowboys.