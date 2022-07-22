Improved electrical services planned for York County customers

Construction of the $1.2 million project is scheduled to being in the fall.

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — York County Med-Ed customers can expect improvements to their electrical systems.

Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., announced that it will be upgrading its distribution system in York County, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather.

Construction of the $1.2 million project is scheduled to being in the fall.

The focus of the project is to improve electric service for customers who have experienced power outages in areas near the Susquehanna River with lots of trees and rugged terrain.

The improvements will include automated switches that can be controlled remotely by grid operators in a control center, transferring customers from one power line to another. This allows them to have power while crews repair the damage.

“Part of our service territory in southeastern York County near the Susquehanna River is rugged and densely wooded, increasing the potential for tree-related outages,” said Scott Wyman, President of FirstEnergy’s Pennsylvania Operations.

“The work we are doing will provide an alternative power source to feed nearly 900 customers in the New Bridgeville and Brogue areas, benefitting them by shortening the duration of service interruptions while crews work to restore power following an outage," Wyman said.