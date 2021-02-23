Messiah University launches program to educate churches on the intersection between religion and social justice issues

"Thriving Together" Congregations for Racial Justice" is a two-year education experience to strengthen Christian congregations to contribute to their communities.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Messiah University has launched a program to educate churches about the intersection between religion and social justice issues.

The first year will surround learning and in the second year, congregations will self-reflect on their intuitions and how they will pursue racial justice.

Pastors and church leaders will take part in seminars, workshops and more to learn about the racial dynamics in Harrisburg. One of the major information sessions being the east and west shore's geographic location that separated Black people from entering parts of the region.

"If we can begin to understand and name this history then we can confront it and also learn a little bit about, you know, if our faith communities contributed or were silent to some of these realities," said Andrew Hart, assistant professor of theology at Messiah University and program director.