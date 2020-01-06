Messiah College announces plan to reopen in August for in-person 2020 fall semester

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Messiah College has announced plans to reopen its campus in August for in-person classes during the 2020 Fall Semester.
President Kim Phipps announced the move in a video posted on the Messiah College Facebook page:
In the video, Phipps says that staff has been working on a reopening plan that "focuses on protecting the health and safety of all students and employees while optimizing student learning and educational outcomes."
The schedule for the semester will be adjusted to prevent students from coming and leaving campus, with plans to have the in-person semester end before Thanksgiving, and finals to be held remotely.
Messiah College along with many other universities are facing uncertainty amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
While some colleges have not made their plans known for the coming semester, Messiah College made their announcement Monday.