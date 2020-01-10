Mermaid Mark's Tattoo Parlor hosts 9th annual 24-hour tattoo marathon

Five artists are working for 24 hours straight with no breaks to benefit the Muscular Dystrophy Association

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — It's was a long day for several tattoo artists in Cumberland County, who were awake since midnight doing nothing but tattooing.

Mermaid Mark's Tattoo Parlor in Hampden Township hosting it's 9th annual Tattoo Marathon.

Five tattoo artists were inking for 24 hours straight with no breaks. All of the money they make will be donated to support Muscular Dystrophy research and summer camps.

The event looked a little different this year because of COVID-19. Each client was screened and everyone was wearing masks.

The owner of the shop said he started doing the marathon after his friend's kid was diagnosed with the disease.

"The favorite thing about doing this is literally just watching the kids and where the money goes," Ronald Carr, Owner of Mermaid's Mark Tattoo Parlor, said. "And knowing that the kids are going to prevail in the end and hopefully we can help find a cure."

Last year the shop raised more than $21,000 for the Muscular Dystrophy Association. The goal this year was $30,000, however, they realize it might be less this year due to the pandemic.