Mercersburg man facing charges after allegedly firing gun near maintenance worker

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun near a maintenance worker.
Michael Newsome, 58, of Mercersburg, is facing terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.
On March 9 around 10:30 p.m, police responded to the 14000 block of Buchanan Trail West in Peters Township for a theft investigation.
While investigating a theft at another property, police heard a gun being fired near the rear of an apartment building.
Upon investigation, police found that Newsome, who lived at a nearby apartment, had fired a .357 revolver into the ground about 3-4 feet away from a maintenance worker.
Newsome had allegedly told the worker to get off his property, despite the victim being there to perform maintenance on the rear of the building.
Newsome was taken into custody, and police are investigating the incident.