Mercersburg man facing charges after allegedly firing gun near maintenance worker

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. — A man is facing charges after allegedly firing a gun near a maintenance worker.

Michael Newsome, 58, of Mercersburg, is facing terroristic threats charges for his role in the incident.

On March 9 around 10:30 p.m, police responded to the 14000 block of Buchanan Trail West in Peters Township for a theft investigation.

While investigating a theft at another property, police heard a gun being fired near the rear of an apartment building.

Upon investigation, police found that Newsome, who lived at a nearby apartment, had fired a .357 revolver into the ground about 3-4 feet away from a maintenance worker.

Newsome had allegedly told the worker to get off his property, despite the victim being there to perform maintenance on the rear of the building.