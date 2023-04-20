Mental health nonprofit holds grand opening in Cumberland County

The founder of Cal's Hope, Milton Dennis, lost four family members to suicide, leading to his mission of not letting another family suffer.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Cumberland County Commissioners and the Suicide Prevention Taskforce were on hand for the grand opening of Cal's Hope Thursday in Mount Holly Springs.

The facility aims to give people dealing with mental health issues or suicidal thoughts a safe space.

"One thing I can say is that I'm not following a dream [or] a passion. I'm going where this takes me and bringing my passion with me. That's going to be my journey and my legacy with Cal's hope," Dennis told FOX43 News.

The nonprofit will also raise funds for scholarships for students entering the mental health field.