Mental health expert and police partnership program in Franklin, Fulton Counties could be model for rest of the state

Since 2017, the program has paired mental health experts with law enforcement agencies to appropriately handle mental health calls

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Improving the way mental health calls to 9-1-1 are dealt with was the topic of a state House Democratic Policy Committee hearing held Thursday.

"We have to work together to educate and break the stigma," said State Rep. Jennifer O'Mara, who called for the hearing. "It's okay to have a mental health issue and it's okay to ask for help."

The growing number of calls to 9-1-1 for mental health related issues has put a strain on some local police departments. The Treatment Advocacy Center estimates 1 in 5 calls police officers respond to are mental health related.

"I think we still need police officers to be the front line people to answer these calls," said Jack Stollsteimer, Delaware County District Attorney. "But, I think if we can partner them with people who are mental health professionals, so we can provide the best possible service."

Pairing police departments with mental health experts is exactly what four police departments in Franklin and Fulton Counties have done.

"It's a relationship between law enforcement and the mental health community," said Cori Seilhamer, Franklin/Fulton County Office of Mental Health, Intellectual & Developmental Disabilities, Early Intervention mental health program specialist and certified CIT coordinator.

Through the program, a mental health expert will help officers respond to the mental health needs in the community. Since the pilot program began in Franklin County in 2017, mental health professionals have helped 800 calls and 90 percent of those people have not had another run-in with police.

"Our police officers shouldn't have to try and navigate our mental health system because it's not easy," said Seilhamer. "They have special skills we need to keep out on the streets and let the mental health folks take care of those things."