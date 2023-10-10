Mental health advocates assess the state of mental health resources in Pennsylvania

As people recognize World Mental Health Day, doctors and advocates say Pennsylvanians are still experiencing an access barrier for mental health resources.

CARLISLE, Pa. — On Tuesday, mental health advocates across the Commonwealth recognized World Mental Health Day. The recognition comes as the fight over funding mental health services continues at the State Capitol Building in Harrisburg.

“We have continued the trend, unfortunately, of not meeting the needs of our community members," said Dr. Melissa Brown, a clinical psychologist at UPMC.

Many people seeking mental health treatment are left on long waiting lists, according to Dr. Brown. Some patients are asked to wait up to a year for the next available appointment.

“I know several of my colleagues are booking new appointments well into 2024," said Dr. Brown. "That is really disheartening because people want services now.”

“More families are reaching out for help because they’re not able to find a therapist or there’s a long waiting list," said Jennifer Wilt, the board president of the Cumberland and Perry County chapter of the National Alliance on Mental Illness.

Current state budget proposals will give $20 million for base mental health funding at the county level. However, Wilt argues the current funding models aren’t sufficient to meet the mental health needs of a growing population in Cumberland County.

“The funding has been pretty much flat for the past 10 years," said Wilt. "If you have growth, then you need to look at the formula you’re using, you can’t continue to use the formula you’ve been using for the past however many years.”

Despite the concerns about funding and long wait times, Dr. Melissa Brown said it’s important for people to still reach out if they need mental health treatment.

“Make that phone call. Ask a friend to help you, or a loved one to help you make that connection," said Dr. Brown.