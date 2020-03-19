Men facing homicide charges after shooting two, killing one in Lancaster County

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, of Lancaster and Joshua Luciano, 19, of Lancaster are facing homicide charges.

Tyler Gonzalez-Inthiphan, 19, of Lancaster and Joshua Luciano, 19, of Lancaster are facing homicide charges for their roles in the incident.

Police say the shooting occurred around 1:15 a.m. on March 19 in the area of Old Philadelphia Pike and Crestmont Avenue in East Lampeter Township.

Police say they learned of several gun shots that were fired on the property of the Motor Lodge, resulting in multiple victims being injured.

One of those victims, a 22-year-old man from Lancaster, died as a result of the shooting.

The second victim, a 24-year-old man from Lancaster, is currently being treated for a gun shot wound to the abdomen.

Police say the shooting occurred after a drug transaction involving Luciano.