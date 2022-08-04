Lt. William Lebo's memorial service set to be held at the GIANT Center in Hershey

Lt. William Lebo was killed in the line of duty on March 31; his death marks the first line-of-duty death within Lebanon County in over 100 years.

HERSHEY, Pa. — A Ceremonial Motorcade and Memorial Service will be held at the GIANT Center this morning for Lt. William Lebo, who was killed in the line of duty on March 31.

Lt. Lebo had been responding to a domestic call when he was shot by Travis Shaud, 34, who also died in the incident. Lebo's death marks the first line-of-duty death within Lebanon County in over 100 years.

Officer Lebo's autopsy revealed that Shaud had shot him twice; each wound was fatal on it's own.

Lebanon County District Attorney Pier Hess Graf confirmed on Thursday that Lt. Lebo was set to retire on May 1.

The two other officers involved were Ryan Adams, 32, and Derek Underkoffler, 32. They were both rushed to the hospital for emergency medical care and both remain stable and are continuing their recovery.