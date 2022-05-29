Pennsylvanians flock to Pinchot Park in York Co. for Memorial Day weekend

Hundreds of Pennsylvanians pitched their tents and barbequed at a local park for the holiday weekend.

LEWISBERRY, Pa. — Thousands of Pennsylvanians kicked off their Memorial Day weekends on Saturday with hundreds flocking to Gifford Pinchot Park.

People from all over the commonwealth headed over to the campground, pitched their tents, and began settling in for the holiday weekend.

“My favorite part of camping is being away from the normal grind of everyday life and getting out to the state parks," said Megan Monteleone of Pittsburgh.

“It’s a beautiful weekend, so we took a little walk, they did some hiking, so we did all kinds of stuff," said Carol Hoover of Lancaster.

As campfires and cookouts started throughout the park, many families like the Hoover's were rekindling long holiday traditions.

“We have been doing this at least 20 years," explained Hoover. "First at French Creek, and now at Pinchot.”

Outside of the traditional barbequing, many people took to the water with their paddles and fishing rods. With so many activities in store, even the kids could barely contain their excitement heading over to Pinchot.

“I was looking forward to this really much because we had to cancel our other camping trip before, because it was raining so hard this year," explained Logan, son of Megan Monteleone. "It wouldn’t be that fun sitting in the camper every day.”

The campers were thankful not only for being able to gather with friends and family, but for the sacrifices of America’s soldiers.