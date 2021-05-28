Upset about the weekend rain? These restaurants hope you will pay them a visit

It's normally a time of barbecues, swimming, and outdoor recreation. However, this Memorial Day weekend is going to be a dreary one.

LANCASTER, Pa. — It's a rainy start to the holiday weekend.

"The weather doesn't look too nice. I know a lot of people like to do things outdoors, grill, barbecue, do things like that," said Ben Hinkel, the executive chef at Beer Wall on Prince.

Hinkel says don't let the dreary weather rain on your parade.

"Get some crowlers, and go lay by the pool," he smiled.

Hinkel says the weather could be good or it could dampen profits.

"I've noticed, being the city, if we get weather, nobody wants to move around the city so I hope the rain doesn't deter too much," added Hinkel.

There is live music on Saturday and brunch scheduled for Sunday.

Nearby, on Queen Street, Decades has added a new item for the weekend.

"We actually put a chili cheese dog on the menu, so if you can't grill out outside, you can come in here and do it," said Zach Fortunato, the assistant general manager.

Fortunato is excited that come Monday the restrictions on businesses and gathering totally end.

"Definitely pretty excited. It's been an pretty interesting year, we've had to make a lot of adjustments and do a lot of things we didn't expect to have to do in our careers. It's back to business as normal," explained Fortunato.

Hinkel, meantime, is anticipating a much clearer picture of what restaurants can and can't do.

"It's very hard to keep up with it -- especially with the CDC telling you one thing, and then, they're saying it's up to the discretion of the state, and the state isn't necessarily giving you a straight cut answer. It gets hairy," explained Hinkel.

2020 challenged so many people. Both men anticipate the simplicity that appears to be on the horizon for 2021.

"The back half at least. We're getting there," laughed Fortunato.