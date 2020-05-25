Families & Veterans gather to honor fallen during Memorial Day event that went on, with changes

Veterans and families visited York's Gold Star Garden to pay tribute

For Gold Star families this Memorial Day, the COVID-19 crisis forced changes, but not a cancellation of their remembrance event Monday.

The York Gold Star Memorial 5K run and 9 mile Tour de Memorials did not include a competitive timed race this year. Instead, organizers invited participants to sign up, order a T-shirt, and then reflect or exercise on their own while practicing social distancing on 1000 Vander Avenue. Lawmakers and Gold Star families also gathered to lay wreaths at the site.

"Obviously this year it's a little different," said Jeff Hines, race director, who said more than 100 people participated Monday between 7-11 am. He added, "we knew right away that we couldn't run a traditional race."

Hines said participants were invited to still run the 5K course or travel the 9-mile tour which includes stops at every war memorial in the city of York.

"We wanted to continue it to make sure everyone remembers what Memorial Day is for," said Hines, a veteran Army Engineer who served in Afghanistan.

Veteran Aaron Lax, who served two tours in Afghanistan, walked nearly two miles during the event carrying a log on his shoulders to honor the fallen.

"After my first deployment I actually lost a good friend to an IED. He's actually from Lancaster County and his name is on the memorial here," said Lax. "I had these logs in my backyard and I thought what a great physical representation of the emotional, mental, spiritual burden that we now carry with our Gold Star families."

Lax said he has carried the log in other events as far as 22 miles, while also wearing a gas mask. The log weighs 50 pounds.

"I just started with one name on the log. The rest of the names have been added by family members and friends of the people on the log who have died in combat," said Lax.

Lax said he also works to help veterans struggling with issues involving mental health as part of the non-profit 'REBOOT Combat Recovery' where he works as a volunteer and teaches classes in York County.

"I hear a lot of veterans are just struggling with isolation. I think for me, for events like this to still carry on, it's a great chance for me to still connect to my brothers and sisters in arms," said Lax.

Gold Star Garden founder, Cher Kondor, was among those at the event Monday who added a name to Lax's log.

"I wrote my son's name, Specialist Martin Kondor," she said. Kondor said her son lost his life to an IED.

"Among his personal effects were notebooks where he was writing courage, courage, courage, honor, honor, honor," she said.

Kondor said her son's words inspired elements of the Gold Star garden which she called a 'healing space' for veterans and families.