Local veterans speak on what Memorial Day means to them during ceremonies in Lancaster County

The sounds of bagpipes and drums are heard in communities throughout the nation as bands march in unison—a salute to the men and women who died serving our country.

MARIETTA, Pa. — From parades and celebrations to moments of silence, communities across south central Pennsylvania paid tribute to the nation’s fallen heroes.

Scores of families lined East Market Street in Marietta, Lancaster County for the community’s longstanding Memorial Day Parade. The sounds of bagpipes and drums were heard throughout the borough as bands marched in unison—a salute to the men and women who died serving our country.

U.S. Navy Veteran George Darling threw candy to children during the parade from atop a float that is dedicated to prisoners of war (POW). He said the float serves as an important reminder that Memorial Day is also about honoring missing veterans.

“There’s still people out there, the POW’s, that haven’t come back. Missing in action. So we’re still trying to keep that awareness up front,” Darling said. “We really hope to make a difference to get everybody out, especially on a day like today, and you can hear the people shout, ‘Thanks for your service!’”

Veterans are taking this time to educate families on the true meaning of the holiday. Arthur L. Best, II—a dual veteran of the U.S. Navy and Army National Guard—said every day is a reminder of those who sacrificed so much.

“The freedoms that we have, most people take so much for granted and the people outside our country just salivate over the fact that we have what we have,” said Best. “That’s what makes the fact that we respect the men and women that went before us, traded the ultimate sacrifice, and gave us this opportunity to be free Americans.”

The parade ends where the storytelling begins. During a ceremony at Marietta Cemetery, we heard stories of local veterans who gave the ultimate sacrifice.

Flowers were laid at their gravesites on a steamy afternoon with temperatures soaring into the 80s. Guest Speaker, Col. Douglas Winton, said unity will best honor their courage and dedication.

“The strength of America is when people commit to their neighbors, and from that commitment, work cooperatively to remember and preserve the honor of those who have sacrificed to protect them,” said Col. Winton, Chairman of the Department of Military Strategy, Planning and Operations at the U.S. Army War College.