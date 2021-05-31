Memorial Day celebrations continue in Gettysburg

Hundreds of people gathered in Gettysburg to attend the Memorial Day parade and a ceremony at the Gettysburg National Cemetery

GETTYSBURG, Pa. — As Memorial Day marked the first day of lifted COVID-19 mitigation orders (excluding the mask mandate), many people filled the streets of the Historic District in Gettysburg to honor the men and women who sacrificed their lives for the freedom of others.

"This is to honor the people that did a lot more than I did," said Hunter Hartman, former military police security specialist for the Vietnam War.

Harman was a full-time college student when he made the decision to serve his country, he told FOX43 he had to do it.

"I did it because I knew three people from Gettysburg that had already passed away, in Vietnam," he said.

The ceremony following the Memorial Day parade featuring a wreath ceremony, the 21-gun salute, a Memorial Day address by keynote speaker Cindy Tatum, national president of the American Gold Star Mothers, Inc., and other presentations to commemorate the fallen heroes,

Veterans we spoke with tell us this year's Memorial Day was one to remember.

"There are the most people I have seen since I have been in these parades," said Don Billoni, former active and reserve soldier, "I'm walking along there and I'm seeing all these people, they really appreciate everything about this day because I'm sure all those people out there have a story for you also."

State representatives were also present, reminding everyone of the true meaning of Memorial Day.