Reminder: On Memorial Day businesses, events and venues return to 100 percent capacity

The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures.

The Wolf Administration is reminding Pennsylvanians that all businesses, events and venues can return to 100 percent capacity with the lifting of COVID-19 mitigation orders starting Monday.

The current order requiring masks for unvaccinated and partially vaccinated individuals will remain in place until June 28 or when 70 percent of Pennsylvanians age 18 and older get their second dose of Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, or the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine, whichever comes first.

Additionally, individuals are still being required to wear a mask on planes, buses, trains, and other forms of public transportation traveling into, within, or out of the United States, and in U.S. transportation hubs, such as airports and stations. Individuals should still follow the guidance at workplaces, local businesses, long-term care facilities, hospitals, prisons, and homeless shelters.

“We have made great strides throughout the commonwealth to stop the spread of COVID-19,” said Gov. Wolf in a release. “As we lift mitigation orders, it is important for eligible Pennsylvanians to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Getting vaccinated is our best defense against this virus and ensuring individuals and their loved ones remain safe as we reopen Pennsylvania.”

The Department of Health recommends that Pennsylvanians refer to CDC guidance and recommendations regarding ongoing COVID-19 safety measures and procedures. Municipalities, businesses and school districts may continue implementing stricter mitigation efforts.