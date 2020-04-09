Members 1st Federal Credit Union holds annual golf outing

The outing helped raise $125,000 for area organizations.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Members 1st Federal Credit Union held its 23rd Annual Charity Golf Classic on Monday, August 31, 2020.

The outing format consisted of a four-person scramble with assigned tee times. There were 128 golfers, and it was held at the Hershey Country Club. Beneficiaries of the outing included A Week Away Foundation, Central PA Food Bank, Lancaster Recreation Commission and The Salvation Army. A grand total of $125,000 was raised and each organization took home checks in the amount of $22,000.

Organized by Members 1st Federal Credit Union, the golf tournament is part of the annual campaign to raise funds in an effort to promote and support local community programs and initiatives that benefit the good work these organization are doing across Central PA.