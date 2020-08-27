Members of the Wolf Administration outline childcare resources for families

"What we don't want is parents quitting their jobs to stay at home with their school aged children," stated DHS Secretary Teresa Miller.

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. — The ongoing pandemic has made finding child care more difficult for families across the Commonwealth. While some parents have mulled quitting their jobs to care for their children, officials with Governor Wolf's Administration are urging them not to do it.

"What is the difference getting an education at school or sending them to daycare?" questioned parent Amber Kraft.

So many parents have questions and are trying to answer many themselves.

"'Mommy, why isn't the playground open? Am I going to get sick? When is the corona going to be over?'" said Teresa Miler, Secretary for the Department of Human Services.

"Who is going to quit to their jobs because they don't have anyone else to babysit their kids?" Kraft asked when interviewed by FOX43 last week.

"What we don't want is parents quitting their jobs to stay at home with their school aged children," stated Miller during a press conference outside PEMA Headquarters in Dauphin County.

Members of the Wolf Administration outlined childcare options available to families. They are now allowing learning pods or a group of trusted families in a community to depend on each other for supervised child care during school hours. No license is necessary. They also announced a partnership with the YMCA and United Way to establish child care programs for school age children.

"There are lots of options that exist and lots of options to think outside the box, but my biggest statement is, please when looking into alternative modes of instruction and engagement, let's foremost focus on the health and safety of our students," urged Secretary of Education Pedro Rivera.

Rivera says Pennsylvanians need to focus on bringing down COVID-19 cases as that is the only way to get all students back inside the classroom and to alleviate the complicated burdens faced by so many families right now.

“This school year may look different for Pennsylvanians, but ensuring students have everything they need to succeed in education has never been a more important task on the back-to-school to-do list,” Secretary of Health Dr. Levine said. “Back-to-school essentials like teaching healthy habits, wearing a mask and staying up-to-date on all recommended immunizations must be done to help protect your student and others around them, like those who cannot wear masks or get vaccinated. It is essential that everyone take proper steps to protect against COVID-19 and a number of other serious, life-threatening diseases as students resume learning.”

Officials also outlined what students should have as they head back to class - and other resources for families, including: