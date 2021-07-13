Pennsylvania "Task Force One" in Surfside looking for remaining 14 people still unaccounted for

"You never know that you can find that one void space that was available and possibly find someone that is still clinging to life," said Hull.

YORK, Pa. — Pennsylvania Task Force 1 arrived in surfside at the beginning of July and immediately got to work.

"The task force split up in two teams, day team and a night team. They're working 12 hour shifts on the clock 24/7," said Josh Hull, a member of PA Task Force 1.

Their mission includes rescue and logistic support.

Task Force 1 member Josh Hull says the mission has had its challenges including weather, but they've been able to work around it.

"Storms pop up. There's been numerous weather delays due to lightning in the area. but nothing tampered us very large," said Hull.

Hull says that through it all, they remained hopeful and optimistic about the possibility of finding someone alive.

"You never know that you can find that one void space that was available and possibly find someone that is still clinging to life," said Hull.

Even though it was a somber moment for the team when the mission turned from rescue to recovery, they were determined to return those lost in the collapse to their families.

"You try your hardest to stay focused on the mission, it's just one of those things that it's kind of a humbling experience, but it is quite the experience to be able to reunite and bring closure to families after this horrible tragedy," said Hull.

Hull says they anticipate being back in Pennsylvania later this week.