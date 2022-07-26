Mega Millions jackpot hits $810 million

The jackpot has grown so large because there hasn’t been a winner in three months; no one matched all six numbers in each of the last 27 drawings.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — With an estimated $810 million up for grabs tonight, the Mega Millions lottery game is living up to its name.

The chances of winning the Mega Millions are extremely rare: 1 in 302.5 million. The current jackpot is also rare, as only three lottery jackpots have ever been won with more money. The world record lottery prize is a $1.6 billion Powerball jackpot won on Jan. 13, 2016.

The $810 million prize is for a winner who takes the annuity option, which is paid out over 30 years. Most winners, however, choose the cash option, which is $470 million. Taxes would also eat up a significant portion of that total.