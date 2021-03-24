Governor Wolf to nominate Meg Snead to serve as next DHS secretary

Snead has served as Governor Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning, where she was responsible for overseeing the implementation of pressing policies.

Governor Tom Wolf has announced his intention to nominate Meg Snead as the next Secretary of the Department of Human Services (DHS), in light of DHS Secretary Teresa Miller announcing her intention to resign on April 30 yesterday.

Snead has served as Governor Wolf’s Secretary of Policy and Planning, where she was responsible for overseeing the implementation of pressing policies. Most recently, she managed the administration's COVID-19 pandemic response, according to a press release.

“Meg Snead is an exceptional public servant whose background includes extensive experience in policy development for Pennsylvania’s most vulnerable citizens,” Gov. Wolf said. “She has dedicated her career to ensuring individuals have necessary social determinants of health, like adequate access to housing and health care."

In addition to her work in Pennsylvania, she also spent 10 years working in the nonprofit industry in the Denver area. She has background in affordable housing, homelessness, and health care policy and holds a bachelor's degree in government from the University of South Carolina and a master’s in political science from the University of Colorado, also according to a press release.