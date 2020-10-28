Meet the 2020 Paramedic of the Year

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Each year, the Pennsylvania Department of Health, Bureau of Emergency Medical Services, with the assistance of the Pennsylvania Emergency Health Services Council (PEHSC) recognizes individuals, groups, and organizations that have made a significant contribution to Pennsylvania’s EMS System.
For 2020, Nate Shorter has been named ALS Practitioner of the Year.
Shorter is a Lieutenant Paramedic for Lancaster EMS, where he supervises others and trains new first responders. He loves to smile, and his laugh is contagious. He feels passionate about first responders' mental health.
"The amount of people and EMS providers that Nate has impacted directly and indirectly is incredible and immeasurable. Nate is an outstanding clinician and role model," said Cpt. Joe Carr of Lancaster EMS.
"Nate is engaged, aggressive in his treatment modalities and progressive. Nate’s personality is a perfect fit for EMS providers as he is down to earth, pleasant, positive, and is warm and genuine. Nate works to improve the EMS system and each provider he engages. I do not believe Nate started this journey to leave a legacy, however, his work, his ethics, and the ability to meet people where they are has left a legacy that will not soon be forgotten. EMS needs a lot more Nathan Shorters."