Lancaster City's interim police chief and his views on policing

LANCASTER, Pa. — Lancaster City Council unanimously approved John Bey as Interim Chief of Police Tuesday night. The city is conducting a nationwide search for the permanent chief.

Bey does not plan on being a placeholder though. The 56-year-old "absolutely" plans to be the permanent choice.

"I'm stepping into this position as Chief of Police. I'm not coming in to warm a chair," said Bey during an interview Wednesday afternoon.

Background

Prior to his official appointment, Bey met with City Council. He also met with the Community Police Working Group in Lancaster. The city also conducted a thorough background investigation on Bey.

Lancaster Fire Chief Scott Little recommended Bey for the job.

Bey, a Pittsburgh native, steps in with 25 years experience with Pennsylvania State Police or PSP. His first assignment after graduating the academy was with Troop J in Lancaster County.

According to the city's website, during his time with PSP, Bey served in a variety of supervisory roles including patrol unit supervisor, patrol section commander, and criminal investigation section commander. He also served as a negotiator for the Special Emergency Response Team (SERT) and led the Heritage Affairs and Recruitment and Special Services offices. During his time in Heritage Affairs, he investigated hate crimes and bias crimes across the state and worked closely with the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission. Bey has served in the military since 1986 with the Air National Guard where he holds the military rank of chief master sergeant.

Bey served as chief of police for Middletown Borough from Oct. 2014 through May 2017.

Most recently, Bey retired this month as Superintendent of the 193rd Special Operations Comptroller Flight, 193rd Special Operations Wing of the Pennsylvania Air National Guard in Middletown.

Passionate policing

"What are three topics you're passionate about in policing?" asked FOX43's Grace Griffaton.

"Proactive transparency, fair and equitable treatment, and integrity driven leadership," said Bey.

Bey said he will assess the police department once he's on board to see what changes need to be made, if any.

Community policing and building trust

"I think it's imperative that 21st century policing involves transparency," said Bey. "It involves open communication, and it involves integrity driven leadership."

Protests

Bey addressed how he as chief will handle protests after a year of demonstrations in the city; some of which turned violent.

"I think it's important as chief of police that we get ahead of those situations," said Bey. "What I mean is reach out to protest leaders and have a conversation about how to protect their right to protest and not destroy our city."

Potential COVID-19 Enforcement

Bey's first official day on the job is December 7th. He is replacing Jarrad Berkihiser, who retired from the bureau after 26 years on what some would describe as shaky terms. According to Mayor Danene Sorace, they had different ideas about policing in the city.

Bey says he plans to have a "professional, open, communicative, integrity driven" relationship with the Mayor.

"I hope I can go in and shut the door, and we can have open candid conversation about whatever the subject is at hand," said Bey.

Personal life

Bey is a Steelers fan, but he says he will root for the Eagles if they're not playing Pittsburgh. He is also a father, husband, and most recently, a grandfather.

