Medical marijuana law changes pass Pennsylvania House panel

Lawmakers voted nearly unanimously to make permanent the current practices of dispensing the drug through curbside pickups and permitting three-month supplies.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Editor's note: The above video is from Aug., 11, 2020.

A proposal to permanently adopt pandemic-prompted changes to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law is headed to the state House floor.

Lawmakers on Monday voted nearly unanimously to make permanent the current practices of dispensing the drug through curbside pickups and permitting three-month supplies, rather than a 30-day limit. 

The committee also voted to loosen the rules under which contaminants in medical marijuana require the product to be destroyed. 

A legislative aide told lawmakers that change should help increase the supply of medical marijuana. 

If the bill becomes law, the Agriculture Department would set up a process to determine which pesticides would be allowed.

