Medical marijuana law changes get through Pennsylvania House

The state House is advancing revisions to Pennsylvania’s medical marijuana law, seeking to make permanent some of the changes put in place temporarily because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Representatives on Monday voted 164 to 38 for the bill, sending it to the Senate.

It would permit dispensing a three-month supply at a time, up from one month’s supply.

Patients will be able to continue to pick up their medicine outside a dispensary, rather than coming inside the building.

The legislation would ease the process by which contaminants must be removed before the final testing.