Medical Marijuana industry changes amid COVID-19

From illegal to now essential, the medical marijuana industry is thriving in Pennsylvania

YORK COUNTY, Pa. — As COVID-19 continues to spread, more businesses are finding themselves in the red. However, after being deemed a life-sustaining business, the medical marijuana industry is now thriving in Pennsylvania.

Patients are finding long lines and sometimes long waits at area dispensaries, including Kelly Graffin of New Freedom.

"When I have gone to the dispensary to pick up, they have lines out the door," Graffin said.

The 20-year-old student 0.n suffers from Robinow syndrome, a rare genetic disorder characterized by short-limbed dwarfism. "It causes some of my joints to be twisted and some of my bones to be misshaped, so it just causes a lot of chronic pain," she said.

She turned to medical marijuana 3 years ago when nothing else helped control her pain. "Medical marijuana has gotten me off all pain meds and has helped me find general relief and life without pain," Graffin said.

Like all businesses open now, dispensaries have also had to adjust how they operate to allow for social distancing. Some are only allowing 3 people in at a time. The Co-owner of Organic remedies, Eric Hauser, says they actually opted for drive-through pickups instead. "We are a fairly busy dispensary with a couple hundred patients in the door at a time, so it gets hard to keep distance to do that in a 3,000 ft square facility," announced Hauser.

Patients go online, reserve products, then head to the store. "When they come, it's basically ready to go for them, we take their ID and process it through the seat to sale tracking system and then we bring it out and deliver it curbside, he said."

Lines may look daunting at times, but Hauser insists it moves pretty smoothly. He also said it's important that patients know they still have a pharmacist on hand to answer any questions curbside.