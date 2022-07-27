The Mecum Car Auction returns to Harrisburg

The world's largest collector car auction will host an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, and more.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A popular car auction returned to Harrisburg for the first time since 2019.

The Mecum Car Auction officially opened its doors to the public Wednesday at 8 a.m. at the Harrisburg Farm Show Center located on 2300 North Cameron St.

The world's largest collector car auction will host an estimated 1,200 American muscle cars, classics, Corvettes, trucks, Hot Rods, and custom cars. All these cars are expected to roll across the auction block within the next couple of days.

The auction features rare and exotic customer cars which can bring in top dollar, some cars are even expected to sell for hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Organizers say they're also just happy to see spectators at the event, even if purchasing one of the featured cars is just a dream.

"First of all, it is important to know you don't have to be a buyer or seller to come and enjoy what is a great car show," said Dave Magers, the CEO of Mecum Auctions.

"Most are just spectators, they paid the entry fee just to walk in have a seat watch the auction, and see a great car show," said Magers.

The car auction runs Wednesday through Saturday, July 30.

Auctions for vehicles began at 11 a.m. Wednesday and will begin again at 10 a.m. Thursday through Saturday.

Tickers can be purchased at the door and are $30 per person. Children 12 years and younger receive complimentary admission.