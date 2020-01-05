Mechanicsburg man wanted for drug delivery resulting in death

Andrei Burkett, 28, is wanted by police for his role in a March drug overdose death.

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg man is wanted by police for his role in a drug overdose death.

Andrei Burkett, 28, is wanted on charges of drug delivery resulting in death, delivery of a controlled substance, and criminal use of a communication facility.

On Sunday, March 22, police responded to a residence in Upper Allen Township for a medical emergency.

Police learned that a victim had died of a drug overdose that was later confirmed by the Cumberland County Coroner's Office.

During the investigation, police identified Burkett and Clayton Carroll as the men responsible for delivering drugs to the victim that they used to overdose.

Arrest warrants were obtained for both suspects, and police are still attempting to locate Burkett.