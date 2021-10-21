Mechanicsburg man dies after being struck in front of Rossmoyne Elementary School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 74-year-old man was struck and killed in front of Rossmoyne Elementary School on Oct. 20.
The Lower Allen Township Police were called to the scene and reportedly found a man who had been struck by a vehicle around 6:50 p.m. on Rossmoyne Road at Colonial Drive.
The victim was identified as David Blahna of Mechanicsburg, according to police.
Despite all efforts, authorities report Blahna died at the local hospital.
This incident is currently under investigation.