Mechanicsburg man dies after being struck in front of Rossmoyne Elementary School

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police say a 74-year-old man was struck and killed in front of Rossmoyne Elementary School on Oct. 20.

The Lower Allen Township Police were called to the scene and reportedly found a man who had been struck by a vehicle around 6:50 p.m. on Rossmoyne Road at Colonial Drive.

The victim was identified as David Blahna of Mechanicsburg, according to police.

Despite all efforts, authorities report Blahna died at the local hospital.