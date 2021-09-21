Mechanicsburg honors emergency responders who assisted with saving a life in house fire

Firefighters, emergency service providers, and an off-duty physician were among those who assisted in the house fire rescue on Simpson Street last month.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — The Borough of Mechanicsburg recognized several individuals tonight who prevented the loss of a life during a house fire.

Firefighters, emergency service providers, and an off-duty physician were among those who assisted in the house fire rescue on Simpson Street last month.

The individuals were highlighted in the Mechanicsburg Borough Council meeting.

Nate Wardle, the emergency management coordinator for the borough says smoke alarms played a major factor in saving the individual's life.

"So it's just really encouraging to see a smoke alarm working and really saving a life," said Wardle.

The borough of Mechanicsburg also works with the American Red Cross on the Sound the Alarm initiative by educating people about house fire safety.