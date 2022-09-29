x
Mechanicsburg High School football team to honor veterans at its 'Salute to Service' game

Beth Lehr, booster club president, joined FOX43 on Sept. 29 to discuss the game.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — Mechanicsburg High School football team is set to host its "Salute to Service" game Friday night.

They'll be playing the East Pennsboro Township Panthers. 

Beth Lehr, president of the Mechanicsburg Area Booster Club, joined FOX43 on Sept. 29 to discuss the game, which is aimed at honoring veterans. 

The team is doing a coin toss, a halftime story, and donating to the Wounded Warrior Umpire Academy at the 3rd quarter, according to Lehr. 

The game is set to kick off at 7 p.m. 

