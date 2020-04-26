x
Mechanicsburg first-grader provides over 15,000 meals to kids in need during school closures

Due to school closures, an estimated 975,000 student meals have been missed so far since the beginning of stay-at-home orders.
Credit: Stephanie Shirley
Holden and his dad, Scott. The Mechanicsburg first-grader will combat food insecurity by helping to provide 30,000 meals to kids in need.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg first-grader will combat food insecurity by helping to provide 30,000 meals to kids in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-year-old created "Ride Against Hunger" using the fundraising platform Pledge It. Holden Shirley's goal was to ride his bike for 25 miles and raise $1,000 to donate to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that strives to eliminate hunger and poverty around the world.

Due to school closures, an estimated 975,000 student meals have been missed so far since stay-at-home orders were enforced. 

“When I heard that some kids wouldn’t have food to eat because school is closed, it made me really sad for them and I told my mom and dad I wanted to help,” Shirley said according to a release. “They showed me Run Against Hunger but I really wanted to ride my bike instead.”

With 30 supporters coming together to pledge $59.60 for every mile, Shirley logged four bike rides totaling 25.16 miles.

“It rained a lot this week and I really don’t like to be wet,” Shirley said. “But I didn’t want to let down my friends that needed food and I wanted to make my supporters proud.”

Credit: Stephanie Shirley
Holden Shirley also encouraged his mom, Stephanie to run alongside him for support.

Shirley's efforts surpassed his goal. He earned $1,500 for No Kid Hungry who will be able to provide 10 meals for every $1 Shirley raised, equating to 15,000 meals.

PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation has committed to matching all donations to No Kid Hungry until April 30, including Shirley's $1,500. With this, Shirley will have helped to provide $3,000 or 30,000 meals to kids in need. 

Shirley's Ride Against Hunger campaign will remain open for donations until May 11 which is also Holden’s birthday. You can donate here.

