Mechanicsburg first-grader provides over 15,000 meals to kids in need during school closures

CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A Mechanicsburg first-grader will combat food insecurity by helping to provide 30,000 meals to kids in need during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 6-year-old created "Ride Against Hunger" using the fundraising platform Pledge It. Holden Shirley's goal was to ride his bike for 25 miles and raise $1,000 to donate to No Kid Hungry, a national campaign that strives to eliminate hunger and poverty around the world.

Due to school closures, an estimated 975,000 student meals have been missed so far since stay-at-home orders were enforced.

“When I heard that some kids wouldn’t have food to eat because school is closed, it made me really sad for them and I told my mom and dad I wanted to help,” Shirley said according to a release. “They showed me Run Against Hunger but I really wanted to ride my bike instead.”

With 30 supporters coming together to pledge $59.60 for every mile, Shirley logged four bike rides totaling 25.16 miles.

“It rained a lot this week and I really don’t like to be wet,” Shirley said. “But I didn’t want to let down my friends that needed food and I wanted to make my supporters proud.”

Shirley's efforts surpassed his goal. He earned $1,500 for No Kid Hungry who will be able to provide 10 meals for every $1 Shirley raised, equating to 15,000 meals.

PepsiCo and The PepsiCo Foundation has committed to matching all donations to No Kid Hungry until April 30, including Shirley's $1,500. With this, Shirley will have helped to provide $3,000 or 30,000 meals to kids in need.