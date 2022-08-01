x
Mayor Wanda Williams announces temporary transfer of power

The power has been transferred to Commissioner Thomas Carter of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police and will last for the next two weeks.
Credit: AP
FILE - Pennsylvania Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on April 4, 2022. Most Pennsylvania lawmakers were absent from the state Capitol on Tuesday, July 5, 2022, five days into the new budget year without a state government spending agreement in place. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Harrisburg Mayor Wanda R.D. Williams announced a temporary transfer of power following an outpatient procedure. 

The power has been transferred to Commissioner Thomas Carter of the Harrisburg Bureau of Police. 

Officially beginning Sunday, July 31 at 11:45 p.m., Carter will hold Mayor Williams's seat until Tuesday, August 16 at 12 a.m. 

Mayor Williams underwent an outpatient procedure and is currently recovering at home, prompting the transfer of power. She is reportedly in good spirits. 

“I want to reassure the residents of the City of Harrisburg that I am doing well,” Mayor Williams said. “I had a minor procedure done Monday morning. It is a personal matter to me. I have the utmost faith in Commissioner Carter and look forward to being back to work in a short time.”

A recent tweet from Harrisburg's Director of Communications, Matt Maisel clarified the transfer of power. 

He tweeted that under state law, if a mayor is unable to perform duties of their office, they must designate an administrative dept. head or city clerk.

