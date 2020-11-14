Mayor: Harrisburg seeing 'large uptick in violence'; neighbor says 'enough is enough'

One of the latest acts of violence in Harrisburg has long-time resident Dawn Archer saying, "Enough is enough."

HARRISBURG, Pa. — "I am just really tired. I'm tired of young boys violence, you know what I mean," said Dawn Archer of North Fifth Street in Harrisburg.

Police found a 17-year-old shot dead near Archer's house on North Fifth Street Thursday night. At this time, few details on the shooting have been released.

"I was sitting on my porch. I didn't see nothing. I was sitting on my porch. The only thing I seen was the street was blocked off," explained Archer.

Archer says she heard gunshots, but she doesn't know how many.

"I'm not going up there," Archer thought. "There are too many cops, and I don't want to run into no gunfire."

"There were at least 5 cop cars. The whole scene was covered with yellow tape," said neighbor Oath Belushi.

Friday evening, FOX43 spotted friends placing teddy bears and candles for the teen, who they call TimTim.

"It's really shocking because I lived here for a year, and nothing happened," said Belushi.

"It was a tragic loss of life yesterday," said Mayor Eric Papenfuse.

It's not the only crime in the city. Last weekend, three shootings on three different streets left three people injured.

Mayor Papenfuse addressed the gun violence in a Facebook live discussion Friday.

"Unfortunately, it is representative of a large uptick in violence we're seeing," said Papenfuse.

Papenfuse is proposing 12 new paid positions for Harrisburg Police: Community service aids or civilians who will work alongside officers to engage with community members, assist police with some calls, and help with report writing.

"Really, people who have a willing heart to serve that want to do good in the community, that want to engage pockets of the community who may not have the best relationships with law enforcement or with first responders," explained Blake Lynch, the Community Policing Coordinator.