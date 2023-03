State Police say 38-year-old Kristen Potter, of New Bloomfield, was mauled to death by two Great Danes that she did not own.

PERRY COUNTY, Pa. — State Police are investigating after a Perry County woman was mauled to death by two dogs.

Police said that it is currently an active investigation, and the circumstances around Potter's death, including who owns the dogs, is still unknown.