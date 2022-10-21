Mastriano to speak at rally and Oz defends corporate PAC donations: Pa. daily political roundup for Oct. 21

What you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 21.

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Here’s what you need to know about Pennsylvania elections on Oct. 21:

Mastriano to speak at far-right rally

Republican gubernatorial candidate Doug Mastriano is expected to speak this weekend at the far-right “ReAwaken America” tour in Manheim, Lancaster County.

Billed as a Christian, patriotic event, the tour features vaccine skeptics, election fraud conspiracy theorists and supporters of the group Q Anon. The FBI has identified fringe conspiracy theories, such as Q Anon, as a potential domestic terrorism threat.

The tour’s website said Mastriano will speak at 6:35 p.m. on Saturday on “Why Together We Can Save Pennsylvania.”

Other speakers include Michael Flynn, a former three-star general who has said he is waging a “spiritual war” in America.

Campaigning in the Philly suburbs

In the final sprint to Election Day, candidates are flocking to Philadelphia and its suburbs. The area has been key to winning Pennsylvania elections due to its large number of swing voters.

A “Republicans for Fetterman” rally was held Friday afternoon in Norristown, Montgomery County. Fetterman is also set to speak in Exton, Chester County on Saturday.

A street rally for Doug Mastriano and Republican Senate candidate Mehmet Oz is scheduled for Saturday in Warrington, Bucks County. Mastriano has also announced an event in Easton, Northampton County on Friday and in Allentown, Lehigh County on Saturday.

Democratic candidate for governor Josh Shapiro will be at a Philadelphia barbershop event Saturday.

Oz campaign accepted corporate PAC donations, despite pledge not to

Mehmet Oz is facing heat for apparently breaking a promise he made in a campaign ad in January, when he said, “I will not take one dime of corporate PAC money. Not one dollar. I cannot be bought.”

Campaign filings show Oz took nearly $24,000 from eight corporate PACs from July through September.

The PACS represent the interests of coal company Alliance Coal, energy company Energy Transfer, Pennsylvania-based utility company Essential Utilities, Pennsylvania law firms Capozzi Adler, Cozen O’Connor and Duane Morris, and trade group Alabama Farmers Federation.

Oz’s campaign said some of the donations have been refunded and that the other PACS may have been listed as corporate PACs for liability reasons.

The campaign wrote in a statement,

"Dr. Oz made a pledge not to take one dime of corporate PAC money, and he has not done so."

John Fetterman’s FEC financial disclosure did not appear to have any donations from registered corporate PACs.

Deadlines

Some important dates to keep in mind:

Oct. 24: Last day to register to vote.

Nov. 1: Last day to request a mail-in ballot. You can apply online here.

Nov. 8: Election Day, and last-day ballots can arrive at county elections offices.