Mass vaccination site planned for Lancaster County

According to officials, the site would allow for large numbers of people to receive their COVID-19 vaccine so long as the DOH allocates enough doses.

Editors note: The above video is from January 27, 2021.

A press conference is scheduled for 1 p.m. today at the Lancaster County Public Safety Training Center.

On Facebook, Commissioner Josh Parsons discussed how vaccine doses end up in people's arms. First, vaccines are shipped from the federal government to the states. From there, Parsons says Pennsylvania Department of Health decides how the allotment is allocated. He explained how, then, the vaccine doses go to different healthcare systems -- hospitals, ems companies, and pharmacies, for example. Those systems are responsible for administering shots.

Currently, people in Pennsylvania contact those healthcare systems to setup their vaccine appointments. With some people unable to schedule or waiting weeks before they can get their first dose, people have asked why the state has not developed a centralized vaccine registration system.

Acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said the DOH wants to continue to work with health systems and networks. Beam said the current methods keeps interest in the vaccine up while allowing for mass vaccination.

Parsons believes Lancaster County is doing a great job of turning around shots; as soon as health systems receive doses, they are distributed.

Currently, according to the DOH website, Lancaster County has 18,403 people partially vaccinated. It has 6,415 people fully covered.

COVID Vaccines With initial supplies limited, the COVID-19 vaccine will be distributed to Pennsylvanians in four phases. We're currently in Phase 1A and have begun vaccinating those most at-risk of illness, such as health care workers and Pennsylvanians living in long-term care facilities, persons age 65 and older, and those age 16-64 with high-risk conditions.

Parsons says if the mass vaccination site is created, the DOH has to be willing to allocate a large number of vaccine for the effort. Without a substantial allotment, it is not possible, he says.

Parsons says the county is willing to collaborate with and support the healthcare systems in any way possible as they administer shots.