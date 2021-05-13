Simulated mass casualty event prepares first responders and doctors for emergency situation

First responders, doctors and students all participated in a simulated mass casualty event on Thursday.
The live action drill, hosted by Penn State Health Life Lion, gives doctors and first responders a chance to practice skills that would be needed when responding to an emergency situation.
The practice session was held at Joan of Arc school in Dauphin County, and included simulated victims, with special makeup to make their wounds look real.
Dozens participated in the training, and included Penn State Health Life Lion and Emergency Department doctors, the Dauphin County Crisis Response Team, and the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department.