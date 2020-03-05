Masonic Village asking for Mother's Day cards

Residents will not have visitors this year because of COVID-19

ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. — Masonic Village Nursing Home is asking people to help put smiles on the faces of people living there this Mother's Day.

Mother's Day is Sunday, May 10.

The residents will not be able to see visitors this year because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Workers at Masonic Village are asking people to send cards, letter, and drawings to help share the love on Mother's Day.

Items may be sent to: